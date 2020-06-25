Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

WMG opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

About Warner Music Group

