Welbilt Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 18,071 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,771% compared to the typical volume of 371 call options.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Welbilt had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $988,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,736,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,709,000 after buying an additional 35,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 228,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

WBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Welbilt from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

