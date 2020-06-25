Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target to $14.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SBRA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.22.

SBRA opened at $14.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.34. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,687 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 433.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 319,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 259,301 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 38.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

