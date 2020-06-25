Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 87.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 48.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

