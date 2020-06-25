Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

WTE opened at C$16.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.79. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.73. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$11.88 and a 1 year high of C$24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$92.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

