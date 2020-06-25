Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $57,167.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $493,081.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $6,148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,204,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 38.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

