Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.29.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $180.07 on Thursday. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.51 and its 200 day moving average is $164.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $50,013,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 916,721 shares of company stock valued at $136,740,509. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Workday by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Workday by 19.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

