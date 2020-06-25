World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,372 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in World Fuel Services by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in World Fuel Services by 486.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in World Fuel Services by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of INT opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. World Fuel Services’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

