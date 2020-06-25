YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.08

Shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 9238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Separately, ValuEngine raised YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.19.

About YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.