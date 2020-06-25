Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.20. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $56.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CPF opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $444.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Crystal Rose bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

