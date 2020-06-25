Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley cut Ashford from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $9.66 on Monday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ashford during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ashford during the 4th quarter worth about $892,000.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

