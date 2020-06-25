Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) to Sell

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Express Group plc is a transport operator. It provides bus, coach and rail services primarily in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. National Express Group plc is based in Birmingham, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NXPGF stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. National Express Group has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.30.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

