Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

ARI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.95.

NYSE:ARI opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 48.60 and a current ratio of 48.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $19.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 90.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,371,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

