Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) to “Strong-Buy”

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1,246.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 159,861 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

