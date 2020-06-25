Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) to Buy

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.16. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

