Zip Co Ltd (ASX:Z1P) Insider Philip Crutchfield Sells 200,000 Shares

Zip Co Ltd (ASX:Z1P) insider Philip Crutchfield sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.06 ($4.30), for a total transaction of A$1,212,200.00 ($859,716.31).

Z1P opened at A$3.42 ($2.43) on Thursday. Zip Co Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.05 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of A$6.97 ($4.94). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.06. The company has a current ratio of 61.05, a quick ratio of 61.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 504.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20.

ZIP Company Profile

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia and New Zealand. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses across various industries through online and in-store. The company provides zip Pay and zip Money, which are digital wallets that enable customers to buy now and pay them over time for purchases online and in-store; and Pocketbook, a mobile app that automatically categorizes spending.

