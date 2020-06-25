Zipper Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Zipper token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $187,634.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026875 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000372 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

