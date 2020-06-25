Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi Sells 9,375 Shares

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $2,362,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.46, for a total value of $1,523,062.50.

On Monday, April 27th, Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $394,910.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Janine Pelosi sold 6,850 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $888,993.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10.

ZM opened at $254.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,505.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.02.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

