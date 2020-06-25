Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Bart Swanson Sells 3,000 Shares

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.29, for a total transaction of $741,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bart Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, June 10th, Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $254.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,505.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of -1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.02. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $258.75.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 89,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.