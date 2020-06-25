ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Stake Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110,921 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $19,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $4,895,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXA bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 447,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.