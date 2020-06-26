-$0.51 EPS Expected for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.80% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. Eventbrite’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NYSE EB opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $727.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.54. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1,826.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 440.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

