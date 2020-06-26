10,224 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HealthStream by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 52,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 133,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.55 million, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.