122,488 Shares in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 122,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $81,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $637,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $15.66 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.