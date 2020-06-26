14,998 Shares in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 21,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPG. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

