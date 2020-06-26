1,721 Shares in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,859,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $60,640,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $52,588,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Westrock by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 1,079,514 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Westrock stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.50. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

