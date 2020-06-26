18,600 Shares in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Purchased by Axa

Axa acquired a new position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 141.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $73.64 and a twelve month high of $122.45. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $76,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,167 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,842 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

