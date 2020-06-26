273,832 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 273,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.03% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRGF. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 2,806,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,842 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,856,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,167,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 410,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 166,592 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48.

