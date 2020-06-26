292 Shares in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,914.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

BATS:IYT opened at $159.50 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average of $168.56.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

