34,800 Shares in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Acquired by Axa

Axa bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.