431,048 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 431,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Travelers Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

