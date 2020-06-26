4,759 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 180,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,314,000 after buying an additional 129,677 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

