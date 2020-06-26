525 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 525 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,505,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -257.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,778.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,808 shares of company stock worth $1,848,680. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

