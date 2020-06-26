60,892 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Acquired by Axa

Axa bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 60,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rollins by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,765,000 after purchasing an additional 728,670 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,936,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Rollins by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after purchasing an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.