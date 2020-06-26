653 Shares in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $551,000.

FLTB opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.