673 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $108.34.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.84.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,373,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 9,690,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $557,271,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,271,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,678,753 shares of company stock valued at $718,848,754. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

