75,413 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cummins as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 43,942 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 184,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.81.

CMI stock opened at $166.61 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

