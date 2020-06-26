772,740 Shares in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Bought by Axa

Axa bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 772,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 4,061.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 935,650 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,278,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $756,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNLO. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Menlo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,702,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNLO opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

