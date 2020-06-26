790 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 596.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

