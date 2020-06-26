7,912 Shares in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,049,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $311,029,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,560 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $181,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

BUD stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

