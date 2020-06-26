810 Shares in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 3,018.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPMB opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $52.68.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.