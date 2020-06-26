91,257 Shares in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in First Horizon National by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Horizon National by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,086,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,232,000 after buying an additional 184,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.56. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

