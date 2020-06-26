9,155 Shares in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,278,000 after buying an additional 438,258 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,280,000 after buying an additional 174,977 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,049,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,150,000 after buying an additional 131,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,051,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $86.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

