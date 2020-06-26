Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI) to Issue GBX 0.88 Dividend

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ALAI opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.27. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 83.17 ($1.06). The firm has a market cap of $24.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

