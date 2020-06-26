ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,998,000 after purchasing an additional 293,109 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,756,000 after purchasing an additional 367,031 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,117,000 after purchasing an additional 286,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of ACIW opened at $26.92 on Friday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

