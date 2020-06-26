Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAC opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. Actuant has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. G.Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

