Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director Sells $591,541.30 in Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 23,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $591,541.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,057.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mehdi Gasmi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 11,395 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $284,988.95.

On Monday, June 15th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 1,401 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $28,034.01.

On Monday, May 18th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $90,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $500,750.00.

ADVM stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.34.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

