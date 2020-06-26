Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,098,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ventas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 152,791.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,577,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $71,600,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ventas by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,885 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

NYSE VTR opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

