Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 68,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of Vanguard Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.06. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $135.19.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

