Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in ASML by 180.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ASML by 975.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $366.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.20. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $371.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.25.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

