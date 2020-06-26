Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 182,276 Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 182,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.24. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

